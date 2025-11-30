AAP’s Rajesh Gupta breaks down after joining BJP

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and two-time MLA Rajesh Gupta joined the BJP on Saturday, a day before the MCD bypolls. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed him into the party by offering the BJP stole, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

According to the statement, Gupta became emotional while joining the BJP as he recalled his contributions to AAP, the mockery he faced in return, and the behaviour of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. He even broke down during the event, it said. Sachdeva claimed Gupta had built a distinct identity as a responsible MLA but Kejriwal failed to acknowledge it. He added that Kejriwal’s absence from Delhi and the circumstances of his departure required serious scrutiny.

Sachdeva alleged that AAP had pushed Delhi into a difficult situation over the past 12 years, the impact of which the new government was now bearing. “The BJP government is working to reduce this burden. But Kejriwal, who calls himself Delhi’s son, has disappeared because he knows the people have seen his reality,” he said.

Gupta said that when AAP was formed, several prominent people had joined hands with Kejriwal. “But Kejriwal betrayed everyone, and one by one, they all left him. Today, unfortunately, I have also joined that list,” he alleged.

“Treating workers as ‘use and throw’ is the biggest reason behind Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s decline,” Gupta claimed.