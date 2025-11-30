Delhi gangster held after Bangkok deportation following failed bids to reach US on fake passport

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old gangster, who allegedly fled India on a fake passport to reach the United States, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell following his deportation from Bangkok, officials said on Saturday. Police said he planned to travel to the US via Europe to operate his gang from abroad.
According to officers, Harsimran procured a passport in the fictitious name of Rajesh Singh, a resident of Gorakhpur. Using this document, he flew from Lucknow to Bangkok in January with the help of Europe-based gangster Goldy Dhillon.
He later travelled to Dubai and made several failed attempts to reach the US and Europe with the support of human traffickers and associates of Dhillon. His attempts to enter Europe through Azerbaijan and later via the Belarus–Latvia–Poland route were unsuccessful, leading to repeated detentions and deportations.
Police said that after leaving India, Harsimran threatened a witness in one of his cases, asking him to turn hostile and demanding `50 lakh as protection money. Since he had travelled abroad on a forged identity, a Lookout Circular was issued against him, and his passport was subsequently revoked by the Ministry of External Affairs.
His location was traced when he returned to Bangkok from Dubai. With the cooperation of local authorities, he was detained in Bangkok and deported to India on November 26. He was arrested upon arrival at Delhi airport, DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.
A resident of Shalimar Bagh, Harsimran had formed his own gang and was involved in local-level extortion in northwest Delhi. Since 2005, he has been booked in 23 cases, including extortion, attempt to murder, murder and offences under the Arms Act. Police said that during his time in jail, he came in contact with several gangsters. Goldy, currently in Europe, allegedly helped him secure the fake passport and promised him safe passage to the US to run their gang from abroad.
Harsimran’s route
Accused was sent to Dubai by gangster Goldy Dhillon
Flew Lucknow to Bangkok in January on fake passport
From Bangkok, went to Dubai to act on US plan
Sent to Azerbaijan; deported to Dubai
Went to Russia to enter into Europe via Belarus-Latvia-Polland; caught at border
Deported again to Dubai
Returned to Bangkok for visa extension; deported to India on November 26