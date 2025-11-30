Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ after 24 days

After 24 consecutive days of ‘very poor’ or near-‘severe’ air, Delhi’s air quality improved on Sunday, settling in the ‘poor’ category with an AQI of 279.

The city last recorded ‘poor’ air on November 5, when the AQI stood at 202. Since then, levels had consistently remained in the ‘very poor’ range, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

At 4 pm on Sunday, the 24-hour average AQI was 279, down from 305 on Saturday. The readings through the preceding week were 369 (Friday), 377 (Thursday), 327 (Wednesday), 352 (Tuesday), and 382 (Monday).

No monitoring station recorded ‘severe’ air quality on Sunday or Saturday, the Sameer app showed.

CPCB classifies AQI levels as: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

November’s average AQI stood at 357, firmly in the ‘very poor’ bracket, but lower than the averages of 374 in 2024 and 366 in 2023.

The month saw no ‘good’, ‘satisfactory’, or ‘moderate’ days: only three ‘poor’, 24 ‘very poor’, and three ‘severe’ days.

(With inputs from PTI)