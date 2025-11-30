Journalists, social workers recognised at National Excellence Awards 2025

NEW DELHI: The Dr Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation on Saturday presented the National Excellence Awards 2025 at New Delhi’s NDMC Convention Centre. The four award categories, each worth one lakh rupees, recognise individuals who have done exceptionally in the fields of journalism, art, literature, and culture.

The awards ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben J Bambhaniya and former BJP National General Secretary P. Muralidhar Rao.

The function began with an honorary memoir video of Dr Mangalam Swaminathan, a journalist who worked across several news organisations.

The ceremony acknowledged the contributions of journalists as well as social workers performing notable work.

Addressing the event, Union Minister congratulated all winners and said, “Today’s award is a reminder that every person can contribute to the overall well-being of the country.”

Among the awards, a notable one was presented to V.S. Rajesh, Chief News Editor of Kerala Kaumudi, for exposing medical irregularities in the healthcare sector. His investigative reports revealed collusion between hospitals and stent suppliers, which later led the Centre to reduce stent prices.

A special award in science reporting was presented to Biju Pankaj, Associate Editor of Mathrubhumi News, Kerala, for his impactful documentaries on environmental conservation and deforestation.

The award for insightful political reportage went to Liz Mathew, Deputy Editor of The Indian Express, for her impactful interviews and commitment to fair, fact-based journalism.

These awards are presented annually to honour individuals who have made remarkable contributions across various fields in the country. The Foundation was launched in November 2018, alongside the inception of the four annual awards. One of the most important categories remains the award for exposing corporate medical malpractice.