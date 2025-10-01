Aviation Minister Naidu launches pilot training hub in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: Over 5,000 new pilots are expected to be trained over the next decade at the advanced pilot training centre in Gurugram, inaugurated on Tuesday by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The state-of-the-art facility is a joint venture between Airbus and Air India.

In a statement, Naidu said, “Through this joint venture, ten cutting-edge simulators, including India’s first A350 simulators, will be installed with a planned investment of over `1,000 crore.”

Calling it a milestone for India’s fast-growing aviation ecosystem, he added, “This landmark facility will ensure self-reliance in pilot training, advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

According to an official release, the Air India–Airbus training centre, located inside the Air India Aviation Training Academy, will support the exponential growth of commercial aviation in India. It is designed to train pilots for the Airbus A320 and A350 aircraft families, with courses approved by both the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

The 12,000 sqm centre currently has two full flight simulators for the Airbus A320 family aircraft. Six more A320 simulators and two A350 simulators will be added progressively, the release said.

Jürgen Westermeier, President & MD, Airbus India and South Asia, said, “This is more than a joint venture; it is a strategic investment in the future of the Indian aerospace industry itself. India is a strategic powerhouse for Airbus, and this facility is a testament to our belief in its immense potential.”