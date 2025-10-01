Delhi L-G Saxena dismisses DDA officer, orders review in corruption case

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has imposed the penalty of dismissal from service on Rishi Patel, Assistant Section Officer of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in connection with a land allotment case in Safdarjung Enclave dating back to 2020.

The L-G has also directed the DDA to re-examine the punishment handed down to another officer, Paras Nath, Deputy Director (now retired). Earlier, in the same matter, the L-G had dismissed another DDA officer, Dilshad Ahmad.

According to officials, Patel, along with his colleagues, had fraudulently allotted land worth crores of rupees in South Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave on the basis of fictitious papers, in connivance with the beneficiary.

The case traces back to a recommendation dated February 28, 1979, by the Land & Building (L&B) Department for the allotment of an alternative plot to Prabha Kshetrapal. However, the Joint Secretary (L&B), through a letter dated February 17, 1981, instructed that no action be taken on these recommendations until confirmed by higher authorities.