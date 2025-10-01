Delhi’s Shalini Passi sets the stage for Mumbai fundraiser

Francis Newton Souza’s 1964 ‘Head’ series, Michelle Poonawala’s AquaVitae (2024), a self-portrait by Rocco Ritchie, the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie — such artworks are to be displayed at the second edition of the MASH Ball to be held on October 5 at St. Regis, Mumbai, in support of UNICEF India. This landmark evening of art, cinema, and purpose, reaffirms its commitment to children’s rights, development, and creative empowerment, will be hosted by Delhi art patron and reality TV star, Shalini Passi.

Passi, the founder of MASH, brings together artists, philanthropists, and changemakers for a cause that transcends borders with art, a major part of the showcase. The event will also showcase some of the renowned artists and designers like F.N Souza, Raghava K.K, Narayan Biswas, Ashiesh Shah and more.

Influenced by icons, Cubism, and Expressionism, the Souza series is striking. It distorts features with bold outlines, raw brushwork, and a striking palette of reds, greens, and blacks. The result is both sacred and grotesque, a powerful image that critiques society while exposing the intensity of the human condition.