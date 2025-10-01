‘Do you know the law?’: Delhi HC slams Rajasthan police for taking minors without informing parents

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court rebuked the Rajasthan Police after two minors were taken from Delhi without informing their parents or local police.

The boys are said to be relatives of Deva Pardhi, who died in Madhya Pradesh custody last year.

A division bench noted the Supreme Court on September 26 had reprimanded the MP government and the CBI for failing to arrest two officers linked to Pardhi’s death, and Rajasthan detained the relatives the next day.

Kapoori Bai, mother of one detainee, filed the petition. Addressing the Rajasthan police, the court asked, “How can you (Rajasthan Police) take them away from our jurisdiction? Do you know the law? How could you take them away without informing the Delhi Police? Should we send your case to the SC?” the court asked.

Vikram Singh Rathore, Pushkar SHO, said the two were in his custody but were not minors. Delhi Standing Counsel Sanjay Lao told the court the arrests occurred without informing Delhi Police and Rathore admitted it.

Given the sensitivity and family link to Pardhi, the HC ordered Rajasthan’s standing counsel and Ajmer SP to file a status report.