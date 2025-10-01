FIR quashed, couple asked to serve poor children food

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has quashed a criminal case against a couple after they reached an amicable settlement with their neighbour, the complainant. The court, while disposing of the FIR, directed the couple to serve food to underprivileged children during the ongoing festivals.

Justice Anish Dayal, in an order dated September 19, noted that the case arose from personal discord but had since been resolved between the parties. The FIR, registered in 2020, accused the couple of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

Observing that pressing ahead with the proceedings would serve no purpose, the court said, “Considering the above settlement between the parties and the chances of conviction of the petitioners being remote, there is no use continuing with proceedings of the FIR, as it would be an unnecessary burden on the state exchequer.”

The couple assured the court they would organise a community meal for children at Shiv Mandir in Radheypuri.