JNUTA accuses JNU VC of sidestepping transparency in faculty appointments

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday accused the university’s Vice Chancellor of repeatedly bypassing transparency and due process in decision-making, particularly in the appointment of faculty members.

In a strongly worded statement, JNUTA said the 324th “emergency” meeting of the JNU Executive Council (EC), held earlier in the day, once again highlighted what it called the VC’s “fear of open discussion and deliberation.” The association alleged that the VC has convened the highest number of “emergency meetings” in JNU’s history, often with only a day’s notice, leaving members with little time to examine the agenda.

The teachers’ body expressed concern over what it termed the “rampant misuse” of such provisions, adding that Wednesday’s meeting rushed through key decisions, including a faculty appointment, in less than ten minutes. According to JNUTA, representations by two candidates had raised doubts about the eligibility of a shortlisted candidate, but the matter was not fully discussed.