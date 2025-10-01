Lessons on RSS, Savarkar to be taught in schools soon

NEW DELHI: Delhi government schools will soon introduce lessons on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and leaders such as Veer Savarkar, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The new educational initiative, titled Rashtraneeti, was announced by Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday with the aim of familiarising students with diverse strands of India’s political and freedom struggle history.

Sood explained that the inclusion of a chapter on the RSS is aimed at fostering civic awareness and social responsibility among students, while also emphasising the importance of the country’s Fundamental Duties. Designed for Classes 1 to 12, the programme seeks to nurture ethical governance, civic consciousness, and national pride.

The curriculum will cover the history and origins of the RSS, its guiding principles, and its involvement in social service and disaster relief efforts, including blood donation drives, food distribution, and aid during the Kedarnath and Bihar floods, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also highlight the organisation’s role in India’s freedom struggle.