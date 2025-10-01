Oldest Durga Pujas in Delhi breathe beyond CR Park’s glam & glitter

NEW DELHI: While thousands flock to the glitzy pandals of Chittaranjan Park every autumn, the city’s three oldest Durga Puja celebrations at Kashmere Gate, Timarpur and Daryaganj continue to thrive as beacons of tradition for the Bengali diaspora.

These pujas, some more than a century old, embody a cultural lineage that predates the capital’s most popular festivities.

The Kashmere Gate Durga Puja traces its origins to 1910, when railway doctor Hemchandra Sen helped bring the celebration to Roshanpura Kali Mandir. What began as a modest “baroyari puja” grew steadily with support from local benefactors like Lala Lachminarayan and his son.

The celebrations gained momentum when Delhi was declared the capital in 1911, drawing Bengali officials to the city. Idol worship began in 1912, with images initially brought from Varanasi before being crafted locally.

Over the decades, the puja has welcomed visitors ranging from Subhas Chandra Bose in 1935 to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1969. Today, it is held on the lawns of the Bengali Senior Secondary School at Alipur Road.