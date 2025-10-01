Oldest Durga Pujas in Delhi breathe beyond CR Park’s glam & glitter

NEW DELHI: While thousands flock to the glitzy pandals of Chittaranjan Park every autumn, the city’s three oldest Durga Puja celebrations at Kashmere Gate, Timarpur and Daryaganj continue to thrive as beacons of tradition for the Bengali diaspora.
These pujas, some more than a century old, embody a cultural lineage that predates the capital’s most popular festivities.
The Kashmere Gate Durga Puja traces its origins to 1910, when railway doctor Hemchandra Sen helped bring the celebration to Roshanpura Kali Mandir. What began as a modest “baroyari puja” grew steadily with support from local benefactors like Lala Lachminarayan and his son.
The celebrations gained momentum when Delhi was declared the capital in 1911, drawing Bengali officials to the city. Idol worship began in 1912, with images initially brought from Varanasi before being crafted locally.
Over the decades, the puja has welcomed visitors ranging from Subhas Chandra Bose in 1935 to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1969. Today, it is held on the lawns of the Bengali Senior Secondary School at Alipur Road.
“Whenever I enter this pandal, I feel like I am walking into history,” said Ananya Chatterjee, a third-generation Delhiite.
A few kilometres away, the Timarpur and Civil Lines Puja Samity, founded in 1914, was born of necessity, as newly relocated Bengali babus could not return home every year. Over time, the committee became known for its artistic idols, winning accolades for ‘Best Protima’ in Delhi on multiple occasions.
“This puja may not be the biggest, but people come here for the warmth of the community,” said Sudip Banerjee, who visits the pandal every year.
The Daryaganj Puja, which began in early 20th century, has long been a hub for probasi Bengalis. For many visitors, these century-old pandals are less about spectacle and more about continuity.
“In CR Park, it feels like a carnival,” said Rituparna Ghosh, a visitor. “But here, the ambience is quieter, almost meditative. It’s like stepping back into a gentler time.”
As the cultural map expands, these pandals stand as living archives, carrying forward traditions that first took root more than a hundred years ago.