Ramlila panels blend tradition with themes of nationalism 

NEW DELHI: Preparations for Dussehra in the capital have entered the final stretch, with Ramlila committees giving a unique twist to the age-old tradition of Ravana Dahan.

This year, effigies towering between 40 and 200 feet are being readied, and several committees are experimenting with themes drawn from nationalism and cinema.

One of the highlights of this Vijayadashami will be a symbolic reference to Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army’s recent strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

At the Kamdhenu Ramlila Committee in West Vinod Nagar, Ravana’s effigy will be based on the theme of terrorism.

“We are constructing a 60-foot Ravana, a 55-foot Meghnad and a 50-foot Kumbhakarna. The idea is to show that evil in any form, whether mythological or modern-day terrorism, will be destroyed,” said committee chairman Kuldeep Bhandari.