Slice of Bengali culture thrives in Noida

NEW DELHI: The spirit of Durga Puja is alive and thriving in Noida, as the Bongio Samiti has become a major cultural attraction for residents in and around the area.

Held within the premises of the residential society in Sector 121, this community-driven festival has become the hub of vibrant decor, traditional rituals, and authentic Bengali ambiance.

The pandal, adorned with intricate artwork and cultural motifs, reflects the rich heritage of Bengal, offering visitors a slice of Kolkata’s famed festive atmosphere right here in Noida.

“This celebration is not just about rituals; it’s about reliving memories, celebrating togetherness, and keeping our culture alive. Every year, we try to recreate the traditional vibe with authenticity, and the response has been overwhelming,” said Sabyasachi Haldar, a member of the organising committee.”

Meanwhile, preparations for Sindoor Khela and the immersion procession are under way.

“One of the highlights is the cultural evenings that feature classical dance performances, songs, and drama that showcase the region’s rich artistic culture. Food stalls serving quintessential Bengali delicacies like khichuri, beguni, rosogolla, and misti doi also add to the charm,” Haldar said.