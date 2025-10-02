ABVP, Left groups clash over Durga Puja procession, Ravan dahan at JNU

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that Left-affiliated student groups attacked a Durga idol-immersion procession at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), while Left organisations accused the ABVP of politicising religion through a Ravan Dahan programme.

No immediate response was available from the JNU administration over the issue.

In a statement, the ABVP said Left groups, including the AISA, SFI and DSF, "violently attacked" the immersion procession near the Sabarmati T-Point around 7 pm, claiming that several male and female students were injured in stone-pelting and abused.

ABVP JNU president Mayank Panchal said, "This is not just an attack on a religious event, but a direct attack on the university's festive tradition and the faith of the students. The ABVP will not tolerate such cultural aggression at any cost,".

ABVP JNU minister Praveen Piyush alleged that "stone-pelting and even attacking female students during a sacred ritual like Durga Visarjan is condemnable and shameful" and demanded strict action from the administration.