Delhi government steps up checks for food safety & purity

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety Department of Delhi government has stepped up enforcement measures to ensure the availability of pure and safe food products during the festive season.

On Wednesday, food safety officers conducted raids with the assistance of the Delhi Police, targeting vehicles carrying khoya (milk solids), a product in high demand during festivals. During the operation, 11 legal samples and 9 survey samples of khoya were collected from 11 vehicles at Khoya Mandi near Mori Gate.

These samples have been sent to the Lawrence Road laboratory for testing. Results are expected within 14 days, after which strict action will be taken against any violators.

Reacting on the development, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized that the safety and health of Delhi’s citizens is the top priority of the Hon’ble Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government, particularly during the festive season when the risk of adulteration is highest.

He added that food safety officers are continuously deployed at wholesale markets, depots, manufacturing units, and other critical locations to ensure close monitoring.

“Our teams collected samples of khoya from vehicles and dispatched them for laboratory testing at Lawrence Road. The results will be available within 14 days, and if adulteration is found, immediate punitive action will follow,” said Singh.