Delhi ranks 2nd among UTs in corruption: NCRB report

NEW DELHI: Delhi ranked second among all Union Territories (UTs) for corruption-related cases and offences against the state in 2023, according to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The national capital recorded 19 cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and related sections of the IPC, the second-highest after Jammu and Kashmir, which reported 62 cases. Across India, a total of 4,069 corruption-related cases were reported, with Maharashtra leading the tally at 812 cases, followed by Karnataka with 362 and Rajasthan with 316.

In environmental offences, Delhi accounted for 13 of the 68,994 cases reported nationwide. Tamil Nadu had the highest number of such cases with 41,304, followed by Kerala (8,786) and Rajasthan (7,794).

In the category of offences against the state, Delhi once again ranked second with 13 cases. Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest with 193 cases. Among states, Uttar Pradesh reported the most offences against the state with 1,749 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (834), Assam (278), Kerala (251), and West Bengal (215).

The NCRB also recorded 48 cases of sedition across the country out of a total of 4,873 cases. In terms of government railway police cases, Delhi registered 5,176 cases in 2023, marking a 60% increase from the previous year, which saw 3,243 cases.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases under this category, with 23,439 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (11,551), Gujarat (7,774), and Bihar (7,498). Delhi also topped the list of human trafficking cases among Union Territories, with 117 cases, accounting for over 80% of the 146 such cases reported across UTs.

Nationwide, 2,183 human trafficking cases were recorded, with Maharashtra leading at 388 cases, followed by Telangana (336), Odisha (162), Uttar Pradesh (155), and Bihar (136). A total of 6,043 victims were rescued, including 2,580 minors.