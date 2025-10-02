Delhi to get two biomedical waste plants, says Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

NEW DELHI: Delhi is set to get two modern biomedical-waste treatment facilities to strengthen its disposal system, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday. The plants will serve the east, northeast and Shahdara districts (Region 1), and the west, southwest and central districts (Region 2).

The move follows a review which found that the capital’s existing facilities cannot handle the biomedical-waste load, currently around 40 metric tonnes a day. The Nilothi plant, operating on repeated extensions, will be phased out and replaced by the new units.

Sirsa said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to issue tenders within three months, with letters of award finalised soon after. The projects will run on a build-own-operate (BOO) model with a 10-year term. The National Productivity Council (NPC) has been engaged for transparency and rigorous scrutiny.

“This is 24x7 work with clear deadlines—choosing long-term fixes over short-term optics so results are visible on the ground,” Sirsa said. He added that the new facilities would ensure biomedical waste never becomes an air or health hazard for the national capital.