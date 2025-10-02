Drunk teacher abuses, snatches food from delivery agent in Delhi's Narela

NEW DELHI: A food delivery boy was allegedly heckled by a teacher who refused to give money after taking the order from him in outer north Delhi’s Narela area, police said on Wednesday.

The teacher was allegedly in an inebriated condition when the incident took place.

According to the officials, they received information on September 29 where one caller Arjun, a food delivery boy, reported that two people in an inebriated state, ordered food.

“At the time of delivery, they hurled abuses at him, snatched the order and refused to pay,” police said. A police team responded to a call made by the delivery agent, by visiting the spot and found a visibly drunk man, who was later identified as Rishi Kumar, a teacher by profession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

The officer said Kumar resisted the police’s order to comply and was forced to undergo a medical examination. Subsequently, he was taken to hospital for medical examination (MLC), where he tested positive for alcohol. At the hospital, he said his name was ‘Ram Kumar’ to conceal his identity, he said.