Drunk teacher abuses, snatches food from delivery agent in Delhi's Narela

NEW DELHI: A food delivery boy was allegedly heckled by a teacher who refused to give money after taking the order from him in outer north Delhi’s Narela area, police said on Wednesday.
The teacher was allegedly in an inebriated condition when the incident took place.
According to the officials, they received information on September 29 where one caller Arjun, a food delivery boy, reported that two people in an inebriated state, ordered food.
“At the time of delivery, they hurled abuses at him, snatched the order and refused to pay,” police said. A police team responded to a call made by the delivery agent, by visiting the spot and found a visibly drunk man, who was later identified as Rishi Kumar, a teacher by profession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.
The officer said Kumar resisted the police’s order to comply and was forced to undergo a medical examination. Subsequently, he was taken to hospital for medical examination (MLC), where he tested positive for alcohol. At the hospital, he said his name was ‘Ram Kumar’ to conceal his identity, he said.
Arjun could not file a formal complaint at the time since he had to rush, the DCP said. Though at the time, Rishi Kumar was counselled and sent home, the matter is still being investigated, he added.
In another incident, an MBBS student at GTB hospital was allegedly physically harassed by an assistant professor.
GTB Enclave police station received a PCR call on September 26 where the woman caller stated about the incident. When police rushed to the spot, the complainant informed them that she was physically harassed allegedly by Dr Mohd Shaqir Naeem, assistant professor at GTB Hospital.
A case has been registered under sections 74, 75(2), 75 (3), and 351 (2) of the BNS and the alleged doctor has been arrested, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.