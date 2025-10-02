Dussehra, Served Many Ways

Aapke yahaan Dussehra ke din kya banta hai, didi?” Seema asked me one morning with genuine curiosity. She is my househelp, a Bengali by birth but born and raised in Delhi, and her food traditions are as much of a blend as mine, shaped by geography as much as by ancestry. I told her how kaali dal, the black whole urad, is a non-negotiable dish in my family on Dussehra day. She, in turn, explained how her family prepares fish for lunch and that a celebratory mutton dish is almost compulsory in her community on Vijay Dashami, as Dussehra is known in Bengal. Our exchange made me reflect on the extraordinary diversity of food traditions that accompany this festival across the country.

In much of North India, kaali dal is considered essential on Dussehra. The day marks both the conclusion of nine days of Navratri fasting and the subtle transition from the clamminess of monsoon to the crispness of autumn. A whole lentil, dark and robust, is believed to warm the body, help it adjust to the shifting season, and fortify immunity. In my own home, I grew up watching my parents keep the nine-day fast. On Ashtami morning, there was always the sacred ritual of preparing halwa, puri and chana, offered to young girls as a symbolic blessing before being served to everyone. It was only after this ritual that my parents would break their fast with whole foods.