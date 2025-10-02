Rain soaks ravanas, CM Rekha Gupta hails ‘little goddesses’

NEW DELHI: As the national capital prepared for Dussehra celebrations, a sudden spell of rain on Tuesday cast a shadow over the festive spirit, leaving artisans and organisers scrambling to salvage what they could and despairing over how they will ever recover their losses. While Shardiya Navratri concluded with Maha Navami, the city witnessed a mix of emotions—devotion and anticipation tempered by weather-induced setbacks.

From sprawling Dussehra grounds in Subhash Nagar and Dwarka to local parks across Delhi, artisans had been working for weeks to construct towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran.

However, Tuesday evening’s downpour damaged many of these creations—some beyond repair—leading to concerns over mounting financial losses. For many, the unexpected rain turned excitement into anxiety, dampening the mood ahead of one of the city’s biggest annual events.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Maha Navami, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed the traditional Kanya Pujan at the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh.

She bowed at the feet of young girls, removed their footwear, applied tilak on their foreheads and tied sacred mauli threads on their wrists in a symbolic gesture of reverence and maternal affection.