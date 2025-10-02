Truck driver arrested for stealing package carrying iPhones at Delhi's IGI airport

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old truck driver was arrested for allegedly stealing a sealed package containing iPhones from a consignment bound for Dubai at the cargo area of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Palam village, has more than 10 cases of snatching and theft against him, police further said.

According to investigators, a freight forwarding company had shipped a consignment of 15 boxes carrying 148 mobile phones to a client in Dubai on September 1. However, upon arrival, three Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) devices were found missing. The shortage was confirmed by the consignee, prompting the company to lodge a theft case at IGI Airport police station.

Police said one of the stolen devices was traced to Sonipat, Haryana, where it was recovered from a taxi driver. He told police that on September 5, after dropping a passenger at IGI Airport, he was hired by two men to travel to Rohtak. The duo, who appeared drunk, later forced him to return to Delhi and refused to pay the fare. Instead, they offered to sell him an iPhone 15. The driver agreed, adjusting Rs 5,000 as fare and paying another Rs 15,000 for the device.

Both the phone users were thoroughly questioned. Based on the description given by them, one of the thieves was identified as Sunil Kumar. After sustained efforts and multiple coordinated raids, police apprehended Kumar on September 26, DCP (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer said.

Kumar revealed that he is employed as a truck driver with a transport company, operating vehicles within the cargo area of IGI Airport. He, along with his helper Vicky alias Lala, committed this theft.

During probe, the team recovered the third stolen iPhone from his hideout in Palam. He had concealed the device with the intention of selling it later. Investigation is ongoing to nab Vicky, the DCP added.