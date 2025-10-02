Two gangsters contracted to kill an influencer held in Delhi after gunfire exchange

NEW DELHI: Two alleged members of Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang were arrested on Thursday morning following an encounter in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road, police said.

The accused have been identified as Rahul, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, and Sahil, a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana.

According to the police, the accused were allegedly attempting to kill a social media influencer. On Thursday morning, following an encounter with a team of Special Cell on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road, they were apprehended, a senior police officer said.

During preliminary information, Rahul was found involved in the triple murder case that took place in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana in December last year. He had been absconding as he was not identified, the officer said.

These two criminals, under instructions from overseas-based gangsters Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, and Virender Charan, had been attempting to kill a social media influencer. They had already conducted recce of their target in Mumbai and Bengaluru over the past few days, the officer stated.

Both injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. The firearms used by them and a motorcycle have been seized from the scene, and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.