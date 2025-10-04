18-year-old killed after bike collides with fire tender in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old youth died on Saturday morning after his bike was collided with a fire tender in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area, police said.

The accident was reported at around 8.15 am, an accident was reported in the area of Sonia Vihar. Police found that a motorcyclist, identified as Rohit Pal, a resident of 5th Pushta, Sonia Vihar, had collided with a fire tender that was proceeding to attend an emergency drowning call.

The victim was immediately taken to JPC Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. During the investigation, it was revealed that while the fire tender was en route to Pusta Road, Sonia Vihar, near Chauhan Patti, the driver noticed a speeding motorcyclist approaching from the opposite direction.

In an attempt to avoid the collision, the driver steered the vehicle towards the left side, causing it to hit the Pushta wall, resulting in damage to the fire tender—but the accident could not be averted.

Accordingly, a case under Sections 279 and 106 of the BNS has been registered at Sonia Vihar police station, and investigation is in progress, the officer added.