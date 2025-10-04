57-year-old man run over by DTC bus in Okhla area, probe on

NEW DELHI: A 57-year-old man was killed after being run over by a DTC electric bus in southeast Delhi’s Okhla industrial area on Friday afternoon, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dashrath Singh Ojha, a resident of Vikas Nagar in West Delhi. He was on his way to his duty as a security guard at ESIC Hospital when the accident took place, they said.

Police said they received a PCR call around 2.50 pm regarding a fatal accident in front of the Tehkhand bus depot, Okhla Phase-1. Enquiries revealed that Ojha, who was riding a bike, was on his way towards the ESIC red light when he was hit by a DTC bus coming from the Tehkhand side and heading in the same direction.

He fell and was run over by the vehicle, a senior police officer said.