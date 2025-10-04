Air India to shift one-third of domestic operation to terminal 2 of Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: The Air India Group on Friday announced a major reshuffle in its domestic operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from October 26 in light of the ongoing expansion work at T3. Air India will shift one-third of its daily domestic flights to the upgraded T2, while Air India Express will move its entire domestic operations. The international operations of both the airlines will continue to operate from T3.

An official release today said, “Air India will relocate 60 of its 180 daily domestic departures out of Delhi to the upgraded Terminal 2 (T2).” The corresponding incoming flights too would be moved to T2, said a source.

“All daily AI flights to and from Dehradun, Jaisalmer, Bhuvaneshwar and Bhuj will be shifted to T2, while a few flights from/to Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Coimbatore will be moved,” another source said. No flights from Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad will be shifted, he added.

At the same time, Air India Express will move all its domestic operations to the newly renovated and upgraded Terminal 1 (T1),” the release said.

Airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) is carrying out expansion activities to augment international passenger capacity at T3. “The terminal enlargement works will reduce domestic capacity at T3, necessitating the relocation of certain domestic operations of Air India and Air India Express, effective October 26,” the group said.