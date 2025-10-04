BJP hits back, says scams plagued capital’s healthcare under AAP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has criticised AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj for making what he called “misleading” and “absurd” remarks regarding the capital’s healthcare system.

Sachdeva alleged that during Bhardwaj’s tenure as Health Minister, several scams plagued Delhi’s healthcare services, including machine procurement frauds in government hospitals, multiple fake patient registrations and test frauds at Mohalla Clinics under single mobile IDs.

He also accused the AAP government of distributing counterfeit medicines. The BJP leader questioned Bhardwaj’s claims about BJP’s alleged plans to privatise healthcare, pointing out that under AAP’s rule, vital services like pathology tests, X-rays, and MRIs in government hospitals were outsourced to private companies, fueling kickback scams.

Sachdeva also referred to ongoing investigations into a hospital construction scam involving Bhardwaj and former officials, with the ED conducting searches at multiple locations, including Bhardwaj’s residence. The case, registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch, includes allegations of corruption during AAP’s tenure.