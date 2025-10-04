Bus marshal bites off DTC conductor’s finger, held

NEW DELHI: A DTC bus marshal was arrested for allegedly biting off a conductor’s finger during a fight over the route in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

A PCR call was made on September 28 at 7.46 pm at South Campus police station by a bus conductor regarding a quarrel. The caller, identified as Jitender Kumar Puniya, complained that bus marshal Man Singh of DTC bus number 392 had physically assaulted him, resulting in his finger being bitten off.

The fight broke out as the bus driver and marshal wanted to take the electric bus (route number 392 from Noida Sector 62 to Dhaula Kuan) via the Lajpat Nagar Ring Road flyover, while the conductor insisted on taking the parallel road instead. Due to this, the bus got stuck in a traffic jam. After reaching Dhaula Kuan Terminal, a quarrel broke out between them, during which Jitender sustained injuries.