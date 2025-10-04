Delhi: 7-year-old kidnapped by mother's ex-partner rescued

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old boy, allegedly kidnapped by his mother’s former live-in partner in a bid to pressure her into returning to him, was rescued by police.

The prime accused and his three associates have been arrested, an official said on Friday. Police said the woman had been living with 24-year-old Ajay Verma, the key accused, in Hansi, Haryana, along with her son from a previous marriage that ended in divorce. However, when Verma grew increasingly possessive and violent, she ended the relationship and moved to her parents’ house in Delhi.

Verma, a mobile repair worker, allegedly conspired with his associates to kidnap the boy, they said. The associates were identified as Amit, 18, who worked at a tent house, Sachin, 20, employed at a PVC factory and Ajay, 20, a sweeper. While Amit and Sachin are residents of Hisar in Haryana, Ajay hails from Vikaspuri According to police, the child’s mother lodged a complaint at the