Delhi government hospitals facing shortage of surgical equipment, gloves: AAP

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday alleged that Delhi’s government hospitals are now reeling under chaos. The party claimed that shelves meant for medicines lay empty, surgical equipment and gloves are missing, and hospital administrators have been barred from even making local purchases.

“After empowering private school mafias in education, the BJP-led government is now dismantling public health to favour private hospitals,” the party alleged.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “It has been nearly eight months since the BJP formed government in Delhi. The condition of government hospitals in Delhi is very bad at this time, never before have the hospitals been in such a state. There was a time when all medicines in Delhi government hospitals were provided free of cost because Arvind Kejriwal had made them free.”

He added, “All tests were also free. Today, there is chaos in government hospitals. Essential items like medicines, surgical equipment, gloves and implants are not available, forcing patients to buy medicines from their own pockets.”