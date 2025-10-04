Delhi govt identifies 100 sites for Chhath Puja ghats

NEW DELHI: With the Chhath festival approaching, the Delhi government has begun large-scale preparations to accommodate thousands of devotees who will gather along the Yamuna riverbanks and other water bodies.

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has so far identified around 100 sites across the city where temporary ghats are being set up, officials confirmed.

The Chhath Puja, primarily observed by migrants from Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, draws massive crowds in Delhi each year. Given the scale, multiple agencies are involved in the arrangements.

While the I&FC Department is tasked with building and redeveloping ghats, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will focus on tackling the recurring issue of toxic white foam at Kalindi Kunj, which has often marred festivities in the past.

“Tenders have been floated for construction and renovation of ghats across various locations, and more sites are likely to be added soon,” a government official said.

The ITO ghat, one of the city’s largest congregation points, is expected to be the focal point of the festivities. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and I&FC Minister Parvesh Verma are scheduled to review the progress there in the coming weeks.

CM Gupta has already assured the Purvanchali community that this year’s celebrations will be marked by improved planning and better facilities.

“The Delhi government is committed to ensuring that devotees can perform rituals without difficulty. This year’s Chhath will be historic in terms of scale and arrangements,” she said. The government has also launched a special action plan to curb toxic froth in the Yamuna ahead of the Chhath festival, seeking to avoid past scenes of devotees amid foam-covered waters.

Ten powerboats, divers, and operators will be deployed at a cost of Rs 24 lakh, while a temporary lab near Okhla will monitor water quality. Foam arresters, sprinklers with anti-foam agents, and slope modifications at the Okhla barrage are planned. The festival begins later this month and continues for four days.