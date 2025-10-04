Delhi govt plans substation to secure VVIP area

NEW DELHI: After repeated major blackouts exposed the fragility of north Delhi’s grid, Delhi is moving to fortify power to Civil Lines — home to Raj Niwas, the chief minister’s residence, and the Vidhan Sabha.

Officials said on Friday that a new substation and a battery energy storage system (BESS) are planned to provide an alternate feed for VVIP installations and critical infrastructure, reducing reliance on the 400 kV Mandola source.

“Uninterrupted supply to Raj Niwas, the chief minister’s house, Vidhan Sabha and other VVIP installations is very critical. It is imperative to establish an alternate source to ensure reliable supply in case of any critical contingency affecting the primary source,” a senior government official privy to the information said.

TPDDL has asked Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) for an alternate feed at the Timarpur 220 kV substation via the 220 kV Sarita Vihar substation, officials said. DTL is also considering a 400 kV substation at Gopalpur to further reduce dependency on Mandola and boost regional stability.

Outages at Mandola have wide effects. In August, a sudden 550 MW drop from 220 kV grids caused a blackout that left nearly eight lakh residents in parts of north Delhi without power. Several areas of North Delhi, in June last year, also faced outages for varying lengths as the substation of power grid in neighbouring UP’s Mandola caught fire.

Delhi receives about 1,200 MW from Mandola, and failures there can disrupt the metro and the Inter Bus Terminus at Kashmere Gate, officials noted. At its recent Operation Coordination Committee meeting, the administration advised TPDDL to plan a BESS to supply the VVIP network during emergencies.