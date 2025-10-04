Inspired by TV series 'Crime Patrol', NGO driver, accomplice steal Rs 25 lakh in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Inspired by TV series 'Crime Patrol', two men, including a driver of the NGO office, were arrested for allegedly burgling Rs 25 lakh from the organisation in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rajender Kumar (43), a resident of RK Puram, and Rajesh Kumar (36), a resident of Burari.

A total of Rs 23.50 lakh and a cutter machine used to cut the office almirah were recovered from their possession.

Sarojini Nagar police station received a PCR call on September 23 regarding a burglary. Police reached the spot and recorded the statement of JR Das, executive director of Odia Samaj Trust.

On her statement, a case under sections 305(a) and 331(4) of the BNS was registered, and an investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation for 11 days, the police team interrogated more than 40 suspects, analysed technical surveillance of suspected mobile numbers, and reviewed multiple CCTV footage.