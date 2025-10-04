MCD's property tax amnesty scheme extended till December 31

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has said that the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme 2025-26 has brought major relief to the Delhi citizens, as more than 1.29 lakh taxpayers have benefited from this initiative. Property tax to the tune of Rs 519 crore was collected up to 30th September.

The corporation had recently expanded the scheme for another 3 months till December 31 with a provision of a 2% late fee on the principal amount.

The officials informed that the total collection as of 30th September for the current year (including the SUNIYO Scheme) is Rs 2,270 crore from 11.79 lakh taxpayers vis-a-vis the tax collection of around Rs 1,736 crore from 9.9 lakh taxpayers over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The SUNIYO scheme offers complete waiver of dues, interest, and penalties up to FY 2019-20, provided taxpayers pay the principal for FY 2020-21 to 2025-26, the MCD officials added.

Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has urged all citizens to take advantage of the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme 2025-26 – SUMPATTIKAR NIPTAAN YOJANA (SUNIYO). Under this scheme, taxpayers can get a full waiver on property tax dues, including interest and penalties, up to FY 2019-20.

To qualify, they must pay only the principal property tax amount for the current year (2025-26) as well as for the past five years (FY 2020-21 to 2024-25), with no additional interest or penalties. Originally scheduled from June 1 to September 30, the scheme has now been extended for another three months.

The mayor stated, “We appeal to all property owners/occupiers to make full use of this golden opportunity under SUNIYO during the extended period and settle their outstanding property tax dues without incurring penalties or interest.”