Parity with NCR as new draft liquor policy likely this month

NEW DELHI: Delhi is all set to implement its new excise policy. The final draft may be ready in a month, following stakeholder consultations at a high-level committee chaired by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, according to sources. For now, the government has extended the old excise policy till March 31, 2026, to ensure continuity until the new framework is rolled out.

The sources said that the new policy would allow premium liquor brands to be sold across all liquor shops in the city. They are currently limited to a few outlets, resulting in consumer complaints and revenue losses.

“The idea is to bring Delhi on par with NCR in terms of availability and pricing of premium liquor,” a source said, adding the move is expected to plug revenue leakage and check the outflow of buyers to Gurugram and Noida.