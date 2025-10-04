The sound of Pho: Delhi rapper on her big leap to Lollapalooza India 2026

It’s that time of year when the city’s music lovers wake up to joy and excitement, with a wave of concerts and festivals lighting up the calendar. The announcement of the Lollapalooza India 2026 festival lineup—with both Indian and international artists—has only added to the buzz. Headlined by rock legends Linkin Park, making their long-awaited India debut, alongside hip-hop star Playboi Carti, R&B favourite Kehlani, and even J-pop sensation Fuji Kaze, the lineup spans rock, EDM, indie, and more.

Among them is Delhi’s own Akriti Lal—better known as Pho on the city’s hip-hop circuit—who is preparing for what she calls a career-defining moment. “Honestly, I’m still trying to process this information,” she tells TMS. “Artists like me, people around me, our friends—we dream of being here. Maybe when I’m actually on stage, that’s when it’ll really hit me.” The singer-rapper describes Lollapalooza as her big leap into a larger audience. “The best thing about Lolla is that you get discovered by people who don’t know you, who aren’t there just for one genre,” Pho says. “That’s huge. It opens a path for me to show more of who I am.”