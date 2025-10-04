Three held with 900 banned crackers in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s crime branch has busted an illegal firecracker supply racket, arresting three people and recovering over 900 banned crackers, officials said on Friday.

They have been identified as Bhagwati Prasad, his son Tarun Singhal, residents of Subhash Vihar, and Rajiv Goel, a resident of Balbir Nagar Extension, Shahdara.

A tip-off was received on Wednesday that a person was engaged in the clandestine supply of banned firecrackers in Mandoli. The information was further developed, and during discreet enquiries, it was revealed that Prasad was involved in supplying banned firecrackers in areas of Trans Yamuna, DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

Acting on a tip-off, an informer placed an order with a known supplier, Prasad, who agreed to deliver near Bank Enclave Road, Mandoli. Around 11:45 pm, police intercepted a scooter with two men on Bank Colony Road and apprehended Prasad and his son Tarun, DCP Gautam said.

The duo disclosed details of a shop near Nand Nagri Phatak run by them, where a raid led to the recovery of 71 boxes of 13 types of banned firecrackers. They revealed sourcing the stock from Goel, whose godown on Main Mandoli Road was later raided, yielding 818 boxes of 17 types of banned firecrackers.

Goel admitted to having procured the consignment from Meerut. All three have been arrested, and an investigation is underway, police said.

Last December, the Delhi government imposed a “perpetual ban” on the manufacture, use, and sale of firecrackers, including through online platforms, in the national capital.

Also, the Delhi Police have so far seized over 4,600 kg of illegal firecrackers in separate operations across the city in the run-up to the festive season, an official said on Friday, adding that a total of 10 people have been apprehended so far.

The action comes amid a complete ban on the storage, sale and use of firecrackers in the capital, imposed by the Delhi government in line with Supreme Court directions to curb air pollution.

Officials added that the ban has been enforced to reduce hazardous emissions during Diwali, when the city’s air quality typically dips to severe levels.