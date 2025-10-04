Youth dies as motorcycle hits fire tender en route to rescue in Delhi

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old youth died on Saturday morning after his motorcycle collided with a fire tender in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area, police said.
According to officials, the fire vehicle was on its way to attend a drowning call at the Yamuna river when the accident took place.
The accident was reported at around 8.15 am in the Sonia Vihar area. Police said that a motorcyclist, identified as Rohit Pal, a resident of 5th Pushta of Sonia Vihar, had collided with a fire tender that was proceeding to attend an emergency drowning call. “The victim was immediately taken to JPC Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said.
During the investigation, it was revealed that while the fire tender was en route to Pusta Road, Sonia Vihar, near Chauhan Patti, the driver noticed a speeding motorcyclist approaching from the opposite direction.
“In an attempt to avoid the collision, the driver steered the vehicle towards the left side, causing it to hit the Pushta wall, resulting in damage to the fire tender, but the accident could not be averted,” the officer said.
Accordingly, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Sonia Vihar police station, and investigation is in progress, the officer added.
Delhi Fire Service officials said, “We received an emergency call of drowning at Chauhan Patti in Sonia Vihar around 7.20 am, and the fire tender was going to attend it.”
Meanwhile, the vehicle met with the accident while en route to the destination, following which another fire tender was dispatched to the Yamuna for the rescue operation. The deceased who drowned in the river was identified as Kuldeep, the officials added.