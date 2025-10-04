Youth dies as motorcycle hits fire tender en route to rescue in Delhi

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old youth died on Saturday morning after his motorcycle collided with a fire tender in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area, police said.

According to officials, the fire vehicle was on its way to attend a drowning call at the Yamuna river when the accident took place.

The accident was reported at around 8.15 am in the Sonia Vihar area. Police said that a motorcyclist, identified as Rohit Pal, a resident of 5th Pushta of Sonia Vihar, had collided with a fire tender that was proceeding to attend an emergency drowning call. “The victim was immediately taken to JPC Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that while the fire tender was en route to Pusta Road, Sonia Vihar, near Chauhan Patti, the driver noticed a speeding motorcyclist approaching from the opposite direction.