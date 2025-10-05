CM Rekha Gupta reviews Yamuna preparations for Chhath celebrations

NEW DELHI: With preparations for Chhath Puja underway, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday took stock of the arrangements along the Yamuna, inspecting the ghats on the Palla Ghat side through a boat ride.

She reviewed ongoing works and directed officials to ensure that all facilities for devotees are ready well ahead of the four-day festival, scheduled to be celebrated from October 25 to 28.

Accompanied by Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra and senior officials, Gupta inspected the cleanliness, safety measures, and accessibility at the ghats. She emphasised that devotees visiting the Yamuna banks for Chhath should not face any inconvenience, particularly during the rituals performed at sunrise and sunset.

Officials said the Delhi government has identified around 100 sites along the Yamuna and in other parts of the city for temporary Chhath ghats. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department is overseeing the construction and maintenance of these ghats, while the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been assigned the task of controlling the white foam formation at Kalindi Kunj — a recurring issue during the festival season.

The CM reiterated that while the government is committed to providing safe and clean ghats for devotees, the immersion of offerings or idols directly into the Yamuna remains prohibited as per court directions.

Chhath Puja, one of the most significant festivals for people from Bihar, UP and Jharkhand, involves offering ‘Arghya’ to the Sun god while standing in ankle-deep or knee-deep water. “The government is ensuring that every ghat is equipped with basic amenities, including lighting, drinking water, medical aid, and proper sanitation, for a smooth and safe celebration,” CM said.