Drive against stray dogs after coaches attacked at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

NEW DELHI: A day after two foreign coaches participating in the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi were bitten by stray dogs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched an intensified drive to capture canines from the venue. Officials said four teams have been deployed across the stadium premises to prevent such incidents from recurring.

According to MCD officials, the stadium has 21 entry points, and teams have been stationed strategically to monitor canine movement. “Four teams are already deployed to ensure such incidents do not occur again,” a senior official said, adding that since September 25, a total of 22 stray dogs have been picked up from the premises.

The incidents took place on Friday morning when a Kenyan coach, Dennis Maragia, and a Japanese coach, Meiko Okumatsu, were bitten in separate episodes. Both were immediately provided medical attention and are now out of danger.