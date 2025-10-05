Drive against stray dogs after coaches attacked at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

NEW DELHI: A day after two foreign coaches participating in the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi were bitten by stray dogs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched an intensified drive to capture canines from the venue. Officials said four teams have been deployed across the stadium premises to prevent such incidents from recurring.
According to MCD officials, the stadium has 21 entry points, and teams have been stationed strategically to monitor canine movement. “Four teams are already deployed to ensure such incidents do not occur again,” a senior official said, adding that since September 25, a total of 22 stray dogs have been picked up from the premises.
The incidents took place on Friday morning when a Kenyan coach, Dennis Maragia, and a Japanese coach, Meiko Okumatsu, were bitten in separate episodes. Both were immediately provided medical attention and are now out of danger.
Maragia was reportedly speaking to one of his athletes near the call room—where players assemble before events—when a stray dog suddenly bit him. On Saturday, he said, “I am fine now. We are warming up. However, even after the accident, I don’t think any measures have been taken as I still saw dogs around. I couldn’t return to Kenya as I had to take medication.”
Shortly after, Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu was supervising her athletes at the warm-up track adjacent to the main competition area when she was also attacked. Organisers said both coaches were first treated at the Athlete Medical Room before being taken to Safdarjung Hospital for further care. They were later discharged and taken back to their respective team hotels.
The incidents have raised concerns over stray dog management at major sports venues ahead of international events. Authorities are under pressure to ensure such episodes do not tarnish the city’s image as a global host.
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to move all street dogs into shelters, but later modified its order to allow sterilised and vaccinated dogs to be released back into their original areas, excluding those showing aggressive or rabies-infected behaviour.