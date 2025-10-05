Liquor sales swell Delhi government’s coffers

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s excise revenue has recorded a sharp increase this year, rising by over 12 per cent in the first half of 2025–26 compared to the same period last year, buoyed by higher liquor sales across the capital, officials said on Saturday.

“The revenue for the first half of 2025–26 is likely to rise further as VAT figures were available only up to September 16,” said an excise department official. “The rise in sales has led to crossing the halfway mark of the excise revenue target of Rs 6,000 crore in 2025–26. With the festive season kicking in, peak sales around Diwali and New Year will hopefully help cross the annual target,” the official added.

According to data, cumulative monthly excise receipts (excluding VAT) in April-September 2024–25 were Rs 279.81 crore. This rose to Rs 517.26 crore in the current year, an increase of 84.86 per cent. Revenue excluding VAT in April-September 2024–25 was Rs 2,598.04 crore, which grew by over 17 per cent to Rs 3,043.39 crore in the current year.

The department has issued instructions to the government corporation run vends to ensure timely orders and keep the stock ready for the festival season, officials said. The city has over 700 retail liquor outlets that are run by four corporations of the Delhi government.