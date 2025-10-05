Water supply hit as major pipeline bursts near Vijay Ghat in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A water pipeline emerging from the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) bursted near Vijay Ghat on Saturday, according to an official statement from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The incident led to the temporary suspension of water supply from the second 40 MGD (million gallons per day) plant as a precautionary measure to avoid any mishap.

The DJB reported that four pipelines pass through the affected area, making it difficult to immediately identify the damaged one. Departmental staff reached the site to assess and isolate the faulty line.

“All the pipelines in the area are made of mild steel (MS), and due to the complexity and scale of the damage, in-house repairs are not possible. The board has contacted an external agency to carry out the necessary restoration work,” said an official.

Authorities have assured that real-time updates on the situation will be provided soon. However, residents in affected zones may face water shortages and also traffic jams due to waterlogging until the repair is completed.