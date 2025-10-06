Dehradun Lit Fest set to return in November with focus on AI, language, social impact

NEW DELHI: The Dehradun Lit Fest’s curtain raiser at Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, marked the beginning of its seventh edition. DDLF, a three-day celebration of literature, cinema, and societal issues, is scheduled to take place from November 14 to 16.

The founder of the festival, Samraant Virmani, said, “Each year, our goal is to foster engaging conversations across diverse themes.”

The evening featured a conversation among Vikram Sampath, author of books including Tipu Sultan; Sandeep Singh Chauhan, a veteran in business strategy and digital transformation; and Aditi Maheshwari.

Sampath spoke about AI integration in literature as a medium to enable individuals to read, learn, and listen to works of art in their native languages. He highlighted his collaborative project with Chauhan, Naav AI, and addressed linguistic challenges in a diverse country like India.

“The diverse languages have become a wall instead of an integrating factor. To bridge this gap, technology or AI can play a significant role,” he said.

This year, the festival will confer the ‘Guardians of Himalaya’ award for the first time to two individuals who have made a positive impact on society. The edition will be graced by notable personalities, including Usha Uthup, Imtiaz Ali, Shefali Shah, former CJI D Y Chandrachud, Akshat Gupta, Vikram Sampath, and others.