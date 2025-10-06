Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vows support for Prajapati community; promises steps for welfare, empowerment

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the government is fully committed to supporting the Prajapati (Kumhar) community in every possible way.

Speaking at the Prajapati (Kumhar) Mahakumbh, organised by the National Prajapati Federation at Adarsh Ramlila Ground in Narela, the Chief Minister assured that her government will continue to work for the welfare, education, skill development, and empowerment of the Prajapati community.

Interacting with community representatives and artisans, the Chief Minister commended their craftsmanship and industrious spirit, calling their work a true source of inspiration. She said her government is determined to provide every possible form of assistance and support.

“The Delhi Government will take concrete measures to safeguard the interests of the Prajapati community and continue its efforts toward their welfare, education, skill development, and empowerment,” the Chief Minister said. She added that such initiatives would not only improve the economic conditions of the community but also give new recognition to indigenous industries.

“The Delhi government is taking strong steps to promote locally handcrafted products and make artisans self-reliant,” Gupta said. The Chief Minister further added that traditional craftsmanship is not merely a means of livelihood but a reflection of India’s rich cultural heritage, and it is the government’s responsibility to preserve and strengthen it.

Praising the Prajapati community, she said they are true creators who shape deities, utensils, and beauty from clay, connecting society through their labour and artistry.

She also noted that for years the community has not received the recognition and opportunities it truly deserves, but now the Delhi Government will take strong and meaningful steps for their upliftment and empowerment.