Delhi cops nab gang for duping people through mule accounts, crypto wallets

NEW DELHI: Five men were arrested for duping people in the name of investment in stocks and IPOs, laundering cheated money through multiple mule accounts and decentralised cryptocurrency wallets.

The police have suspected that the accused, who were arrested after raids in four states, have strong links with handlers operating from Cambodia.

Over Rs 4 crore of fraud money trailed through mule accounts and crypto wallets.

The accused have been identified as Vikram (40), Hari Kishan Singh (38), residents of Haryana, Mukul (33), a resident of Punjab, Akshay (29), a resident of Himachal Pradesh, and Mangu Singh (27), a resident of Rajasthan, they said.

A total of 13 high-tech mobile phones, one laptop, nine cheque books, three registers containing incriminating cyber entries and eight SIM cards have been recovered.

A complainant reported that he was added to a WhatsApp group where he was induced to invest in stock with promises of high returns. Initially, he received small profits to build trust. Later, he was shown inflated entries and induced to invest larger sums.

When he attempted to withdraw his investment, the withdrawals were blocked & he was cheated of Rs 10.7 lakh, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the police analysed technical surveillance, money trail, and digital footprints, and nabbed the accused people.