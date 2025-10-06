Delhi education minister Sood launches Rs 5.5 crore redevelopment drive to transform Janakpuri area

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 5.5 crore in the Pankha Road area of Janakpuri.
Under this redevelopment drive, key works have been initiated, including the construction of a new RCC drain, toe walls with grit plaster and iron grills, pavement construction, installation of streetlights on both sides of the road, and beautification, greenery, and landscaping of the service lanes and surrounding areas, a statement said.
Speaking on the occasion, Sood said that for decades the voices of Janakpuri residents were ignored by the then MLA, but now a wave of change is sweeping through the constituency.
“Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, we are not only listening to the people’s problems but also working tirelessly at multiple levels to deliver real solutions. Today, the winds of development are blowing across Janakpuri,” he said.
The minister added that this initiative marks another milestone in the ongoing development drive. For years, residents of Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh, and Nangloi suffered from filth, poor infrastructure, and unsafe conditions.
“People faced accidents caused by open drains, garbage, stray animals, and broken roads. Taking suo motu cognizance of these problems, the CM has now started work to transform this entire stretch into a clean and beautiful area. Residents will soon witness visible improvements and long-awaited relief from persistent civic issues,” he said.
Sood also stressed that with the cooperation of local residents and RWAs, no stone would be left unturned in developing the area. “Our mission is to make every part of Janakpuri clean, green, and attractive so that people can proudly say they belong to a truly developed neighbourhood,” he said.
Highlighting broader governance, the minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is committed to ensuring inclusive and sustainable development in every corner of the city.
Taking aim at his predecessors, Sood said that in the last ten years the previous MLA had not carried out a single meaningful development. “That neglect left the area lagging behind other parts of city. The same people are now trying to mislead the public with fake narratives. When they cannot turn their defeat into victory, they resort to spreading fear and confusion,” he said.
