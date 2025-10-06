Delhi education minister Sood launches Rs 5.5 crore redevelopment drive to transform Janakpuri area

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 5.5 crore in the Pankha Road area of Janakpuri.

Under this redevelopment drive, key works have been initiated, including the construction of a new RCC drain, toe walls with grit plaster and iron grills, pavement construction, installation of streetlights on both sides of the road, and beautification, greenery, and landscaping of the service lanes and surrounding areas, a statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sood said that for decades the voices of Janakpuri residents were ignored by the then MLA, but now a wave of change is sweeping through the constituency.

“Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, we are not only listening to the people’s problems but also working tirelessly at multiple levels to deliver real solutions. Today, the winds of development are blowing across Janakpuri,” he said.

The minister added that this initiative marks another milestone in the ongoing development drive. For years, residents of Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh, and Nangloi suffered from filth, poor infrastructure, and unsafe conditions.

“People faced accidents caused by open drains, garbage, stray animals, and broken roads. Taking suo motu cognizance of these problems, the CM has now started work to transform this entire stretch into a clean and beautiful area. Residents will soon witness visible improvements and long-awaited relief from persistent civic issues,” he said.