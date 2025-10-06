Delhi Police bust pan-India digital arrest racket; five held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a pan-India digital arrest scam syndicate and arrested five people from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Lokesh Gupta, Manoj Kumar Chaudhary, Mohit Jain, Keshav Kumar, and Saif Ali.

A complainant reported that she had been duped of Rs 19 lakh by cyber criminals under the false pretext of a digital arrest. She received a call from a person posing as an NCB officer and later claiming to be a Deputy Commissioner of Police. She was falsely informed that her Aadhaar card was used in criminal activities and was threatened with legal action.

She was directed to join a Skype ID where the fraudsters showed fake NCB ID cards and letters to make the scam appear genuine. Under coercion, she was induced to share bank details, debit card images, OTPs and ultimately transfer her money to secure accounts.

The victim first transferred Rs 89,286 and later Rs 19.92 lakh (a personal loan credited to her bank account without her knowledge), which she was induced to transfer to an account in the name of M/s Lokeaj innovation private limited.