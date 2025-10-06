Indigo flight from Delhi to Pune suffers five-hour delay due to technical issues

NEW DELHI: Over 200 passengers aboard an Indigo flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Pune was delayed by over five hours due to a technical snag. The flyers remained seated inside for over three hours before an alternative aircraft was arranged.

The journey between the two cities is just 2 hours and ten minutes. However, the flight was delayed by 5 hours and 13 minutes.

According to flight tracking platform FlightAware, flight 6E 2132, an A321 Neo aircraft, was supposed to take off from Terminal 1 to Pune at 1.45 pm but it took off only at 6.57 pm. It reached Pune at 8.54 pm, instead of the scheduled arrival time of 3.45 pm.

A flyer from Hyderabad, Vibhor Mahendru, took to X saying, “Your flight 6E 2132 is delayed beyond 2.5 hours due to engine failure.” In a later tweet, he said, “Can you bother to reply? More than 5 hours delay and still not taken off..disgusting.”