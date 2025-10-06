Kapil Sangwan gang member held in Delhi for aiding Jhajjar murder; pistol seized during raid

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang in connection with the murder of a man in Haryana’s Jhajjar, officials said.

Harish Saini, 35, a resident of Nihal Vihar in Delhi, was wanted in the killing of Sandeep alias Bablu, a resident of Ladpur village in Jhajjar. According to police, Sandeep was shot dead on July 17 by two unidentified assailants in Ladpur.

“Saini had allegedly provided crucial logistical support to the perpetrators under instructions from Kapil Sangwan. A case was registered in Badli, Haryana, and further investigation was launched,” said a senior police officer.

The arrest followed a tip-off about Saini’s presence at a house in Nihal Vihar, leading to a raid. “During the raid, Saini allegedly pulled out a pistol and aimed it at police. Officers overpowered him and recovered the firearm along with one live cartridge. Saini has a history of serious crimes in Delhi-NCR and was previously implicated in robbery and arms-related offences,” the officer added.