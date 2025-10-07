AAP joins MCD's strike seeking equal pay for equal work

NEW DELHI: In solidarity with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)’s striking multi-task staff (MTS) workers, Aam Aadmi Party councillors joined the protest demanding equal pay for equal work, slamming the BJP-ruled civic administration for “criminal neglect” of employees and public health.

Led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ankush Narang, the AAP councillors urged the BJP government to immediately fulfil the workers’ demands, warning that essential services like fogging and tank-checking have been halted for eight days as 5,000 MTS employees remain on strike for the past eight days.

The LoP criticised Mayor Raj Iqbal Singh for his “complete apathy”, blaming the BJP’s “four-engine government” for Delhi’s alarming rise in dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases.

Ankush Narang noted that AAP councillors showed solidarity by marking their attendance at the protest site.

Narang highlighted that for the past eight days, 5,200 MTS and CFW (Contractual Field Workers) of the MCD have been on an indefinite strike, demanding equal pay for equal work, medical leave, and job security for families in case of death.

“All three demands are entirely legitimate, yet due to the BJP government’s negligence, Delhi residents are now facing a surge in mosquito-borne diseases,” he said.

The MCD LoP stated, “These employees carry out fogging, water-tank inspections, and spraying to prevent mosquito breeding. Despite 25–30 years of service, they still do not receive equal pay,” he said

He further added, “They work in disease-prone conditions without medical leave, and their families are not guaranteed jobs in case of death. While the AAP fully supports them, a swift resolution is essential to protect the people of Delhi.”